Incredible India Projects’ ₹25-cr hotel comes up in Secunderabad

Incredible India Projects (IIP) has launched the ₹25-crore Hotel Incredible at Park Lane in Secunderabad.

Praveen Kumar Nedungadi, COO of IIP, inaugurated the third hospitality initiative.

“We have a land bank of over 2,000 acres in Telangana. The group is diversifying to expand its business operations beyond real estate and hospitality,” he said.

“We are setting up a production plant for cakes and biscuits at Vijayawada highway. By next month, we will start producing 80 tonnes of Veg cakes. Initially, we will be doing job work for Parle and will come out with our own branded products in due course,” he said.

The company’s healthcare foray is through a 160-bedded super-specialty hospital at Guwahati with a ₹100 crore investment. It will be operational by April 2021.