The early-stage venture capital (VC) firm Incubate Fund Asia has announced the promotion of two of its principals, Rajeev Ranka and Dave Kwong, to partners.

The move comes as the fund aims to build a portfolio of around 20 start-ups with its third fund, which has a target corpus of $50 million. The fund’s India-focused arm also went through a strategic rebranding and is now known as Incubate Fund Asia.

In their new roles, Ranka and Kwong will continue to work closely with the founders and entrepreneurs in shaping the future of their start-ups.

Rajeev Ranka and Dave Kwong have been with the fund for several years and have played a key role in identifying and nurturing promising start-ups in the India region.

Rajeev Ranka joined Incubate Fund Asia in early 2020 as a Principal for India investments. He is an IIT Bombay graduate and has been leading India investments for the fund. Dave Kwong is a Partner at the fund and has been with the fund for several years. He has been instrumental in investment and development of early-stage start-ups in Southeast Asia.

“We are thrilled to promote Rajeev Ranka and Dave Kwong as Partners in the fund. They have been instrumental in the success of our India-focused entity and have a deep understanding of the start-up ecosystem in the region. We are confident that they will continue to play a key role in identifying and nurturing promising start-ups in India and Southeast Asia,” said Nao Murakami, Founder and General Partner of Incubate Fund Asia.

The fund has backed 27 Indian start-ups such as Captain Fresh, Yulu, ShopKirana and Plum across B2B, B2C, supply chain, and consumer tech segments across both tier 1 and tier 2 markets with $5,00,000- 1.5 million average deal size. The fund’s strategy is to invest in pre-seed and seed-stage start-ups in India and Southeast Asia.