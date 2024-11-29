Coworking firm Incuspaze is planning to raise $25 million (over ₹210 crore) to expand its operations across major cities ahead of its planned IPO. The company had previously secured $8 million in funding from the India Inflection Opportunity Fund and other financial institutions.

The flexible office space provider aims to add 2 million square feet (msft) to its portfolio by December 2025. Elaborating on the expansion plans, Sanjay Choudhary, CEO, Founder, Incuspaze, said, “We aim to expand our portfolio by an additional 2 million square feet by December 2025, driven by the strong demand for premium office spaces, particularly from multinational companies setting up Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India.”

Currently, the company operates in 44 locations across 18 cities, with a total portfolio of 4 msft.

Additionally, the company has already added 2 million square feet of office space across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Bengaluru. It has also leased nearly 5.8 lakh square feet of office space in Gurugram to cater to demand.

