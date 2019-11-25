Ind-Ra downgrades long-term issuer rating of Texmaco

Prime Venture leads ₹11.35-crore seed round in Sunstone Eduversity
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) has downgraded the fund- and non-fund-based limits and term loans of Texmaco Rail & Engineering.
The agency has lowered Texmaco's long-term issuer rating to IND A from IND AA-, and has simultaneously placed it on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), the company said in a notification to the stock exchanges on Monday.
The downgrade reflects the company’s continued negative free cash flow, rising net debt and weaker-than-previously-expected credit metrics, the agency said.
However, Texmaco said it has received an enhancement of around ₹205 crore on its working capital limits, of which some portion has already been tied up and some are at an advance stage.
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
Autointelli Systems’ AI platform automates operations for better deployment of staff
WEGoT has developed an IoT-based solution that provides insights into water usage
Not really. Buy a regular term plan and invest the balance amount in bank FD or PPF
The yellow metal is not expected to trend until it breaches ₹37,206 or ₹39,000
In the West and the North, there may be a revival on the back of improved demand in the coming months
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...