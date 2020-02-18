Ind-Ra puts Nuvoco rating on watch post Emami Cement takeover

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
India Ratings and Research has put Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd’s long-term rating ‘Ind AA’ under rating watch evolving (RWE), days after the company acquired a 100-per cent stake in Emami Cement Ltd.
The enterprise value of the acquisition, announced on February 6, is ₹5,500 crore, which includes an equity value of ₹2,300 crore and debt of ₹3,200 crore on Emami Cement’s balance sheet.
“NVCL is likely to finance the equity value through fresh equity/quasi equity infusion, the source of which will be finalised over the next few days,” India Rating said in a note.
The rating agency believes that the acquisition will significantly strengthen NVCL’s market position, making it the sixth-largest cement manufacturer in India and the largest in the eastern region, it said.
The combined entity’s EBITDA could exceed ₹2,000 crore in FY21 with EBITDA-per-tonne of over ₹1,000, “comparable” to most of the major players in the industry, but may “delay NVCL’s deleveraging plan by a year”, the note said.
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...