Companies

Ind-Ra puts Nuvoco rating on watch post Emami Cement takeover

PTI Kolkata | Updated on February 18, 2020 Published on February 18, 2020

India Ratings and Research has put Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd’s long-term rating ‘Ind AA’ under rating watch evolving (RWE), days after the company acquired a 100-per cent stake in Emami Cement Ltd.

The enterprise value of the acquisition, announced on February 6, is ₹5,500 crore, which includes an equity value of ₹2,300 crore and debt of ₹3,200 crore on Emami Cement’s balance sheet.

“NVCL is likely to finance the equity value through fresh equity/quasi equity infusion, the source of which will be finalised over the next few days,” India Rating said in a note.

The rating agency believes that the acquisition will significantly strengthen NVCL’s market position, making it the sixth-largest cement manufacturer in India and the largest in the eastern region, it said.

The combined entity’s EBITDA could exceed ₹2,000 crore in FY21 with EBITDA-per-tonne of over ₹1,000, “comparable” to most of the major players in the industry, but may “delay NVCL’s deleveraging plan by a year”, the note said.

Published on February 18, 2020
merger, acquisition and takeover
credit ratings
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
InnovationQore to fund 25 start-ups in first cohort