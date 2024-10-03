Informatica, an AI-powered cloud data management company with $1.67 billion in revenue, has a significant presence in India. Marking 20 years in the country, the company operates its largest centre, iLabs, where the majority of its R&D takes place. India is also home to nearly half of Informatica’s global workforce of over 5,000 employees.

“Our India company was never an offshore centre. We wanted to make it an innovation center and called it iLabs or Innovation Labs. Over half of our engineering team in iLabs, our biggest center globally. Today, iLabs is not limited to engineering functions, and includes product development and management, user design, documentation, support, customer support, customer success, professional services, IT, HR, sales, and finance to support global functions,” said Amit Walia, CEO of Informatica, stating that 45 per cent of its headcount aligns to India.

Walia explained that Informatica’s products are cloud-native and operate on a single AI-powered platform called Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC). “This platform is 100 per cent consumption pricing-based and handles around 100 trillion transactions per month, growing 60-70 per cent year-on-year. Our AI, Claire, is embedded into the platform, including its GPT version, running at scale.”

He mentioned the company’s Data Catalog product category, established in 2016, was entirely developed at iLabs. Additionally, Informatica’s AI engine, Claire, and its GPT development are also carried out at this center.

“India is a second headquarter, contributing to every function within the company, with our core innovation-driven IP development and AI work happening here. It has an outsized impact on the company,” he added, noting that Informatica is hiring for iLabs across functions. Out of the current 110 openings, 55 are in India. “We hire more engineers in general and that is growing as we walk into next year and beyond.”

Last year, the company acquired a data access management company Privitar. The acquisition of two India-based companies, led Informatica to Hyderabad and Chennai respectively.

“We work closely with our global system integrator partners like TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Capgemini who are contributing to the global implementation of our products and serving large customers. We are their number-one partner in data management,” Walia stated.

The CEO also said, “Business has been going well. We are a publicly listed company and for the first half of the year, we exceeded the earnings guidance provided to Wall Street. We’ve raised our guidance for the second half of the year, and feel good about our position.”

Its customer base spans various industries, including financial services (banking and insurance), healthcare, pharmaceuticals, retail, manufacturing, automotive, logistics, education, and government. Notable clients include Unilever, Walt Disney, JP Morgan, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and Freddie Mac.

Informatica also works with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in India, with the partnership enabling it to create a unified data platform, providing access to quality data and better reporting, and helping them deliver skill development programs nationwide.