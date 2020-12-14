Companies

India Alternatives sells stake in TUCIBIL to Khazanah for ₹340 crore

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on December 14, 2020 Published on December 14, 2020

Private equity firm India Alternatives has sold an undisclosed part of its stake in TransUnion CIBIL Ltd (TUCIBIL) to Khazanah Nasional Bhd, the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia, for ₹340 crore.

TUCIBIL, which began operations in 2000, is a credit information bureau and offers products ranging from basic credit scoring to high-end predictive analysis. India Alternatives had picked up the sake in TUCIBIL in 2015.

“Rapid digitisation, the advent of new technology, and a clear shift in consumer behaviour augur well for a steady credit growth in India. TUCIBIL continues to be the preferred bureau for credit information and has been a valuable partner to India Alternatives,” Shivani Bhasin Sachdeva, founder and CEO, India Alternatives. “Given the company’s stellar past performance, resilient business model and an exemplary management, we are retaining a stake in TUCIBIL.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 14, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.