Companies

India Cements Q3 net loss at ₹8.79 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 07, 2020 Published on February 07, 2020

India Cements Ltd on Friday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to ₹8.79 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹4.32 crore in the October-December period a year ago.

The company’s revenue from operations was down 7.90 per cent to ₹1,244.28 crore during the quarter, as against ₹1,351.15 crore in the year-ago period.

India Cements total expenses stood at ₹1,265.13 crore as against ₹1,363.99 crore, down 7.24 per cent.

Shares of India Cements Ltd were trading at Rs 77.10 on BSE, down 1.15 per cent from the previous close.

Published on February 07, 2020
Quarterly Results
India Cements Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Alkem Labs Q3 net profit up 90% to ₹390 cr