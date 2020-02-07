India Cements Q3 net loss at ₹8.79 cr

India Cements Ltd on Friday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to ₹8.79 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹4.32 crore in the October-December period a year ago.

The company’s revenue from operations was down 7.90 per cent to ₹1,244.28 crore during the quarter, as against ₹1,351.15 crore in the year-ago period.

India Cements total expenses stood at ₹1,265.13 crore as against ₹1,363.99 crore, down 7.24 per cent.

Shares of India Cements Ltd were trading at Rs 77.10 on BSE, down 1.15 per cent from the previous close.