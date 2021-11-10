India Cements reports 69 per cent drop in Sept PAT on cost pressure

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
India Cements has reported a 69 per cent drop in its net profit to ₹22 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of ₹71 crore in the year-ago quarter, mainly due to cost pressures despite increase in revenue.
Its revenue from operations grew to ₹1,235 crore as against ₹1,090 crore, an increase of 13 per cent.
Power and fuel cost was significantly higher at ₹359 crore as against ₹230 crore, while transportation and handling charges increased to ₹277 crore as compared to ₹215 crore.
Overall, total expenses were higher at ₹1,201 crore when compared with ₹981 crore in Q2 of previous fiscal.
Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at ₹29 crore against Rs.₹110 crore in September 2020 quarter.
Meanwhile, industry analysts said that there was a demand pick up in October and cement prices have also increased 7 per cent month-on-month and 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter.
“Rising pet coke, coal, and diesel prices would impact operating costs going forward. This should be partially offset by higher prices. In the last few days, import coal prices have softened, and the trend needs to be monitored,” pointed a report of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...