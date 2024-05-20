Even as revenues dropped 15 per cent, The India Cements Ltd managed to report a lower net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023-24. The company on Monday reported reduced net loss of ₹29 crore for the fourth quarter, compared with a net loss of ₹218 crore for the same quarter last year. Revenue dropped 15 per cent to ₹1,245 crore (₹1,460 crore).

There was an exceptional income of ₹16 crore representing profit on sale of land and the loss before tax was ₹33 crore in the quarter. After tax adjustments and other comprehensive items, the loss for the quarter stood at ₹29.33 crore as against a loss of ₹217.79 crore, previously.

As part of its efforts to dispose of non-core assets, it told a piece of land; more surplus lands will be sold in the coming quarters to augment cash flows, which will be used to fund projects for efficiency improvements, the company has said.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, the company reported an increased net loss of ₹203 crore (₹189 crore). Revenue dropped 8 per cent to ₹4,942 crore (₹5,381 crore).

Also read: India Cements trims Q3 net loss significantly on a sequential basis

Operating performance

After muted capacity utilisation in the previous two quarters caused by the stressed working capital conditions, the same could be improved in the fourth quarter due to infusion of working capital to 63 per cent from 51 per cent in Q3.

While there was further improvement in the operating performance with reduction in variable cost due to improved blending and higher capacity utilisation, the selling price took a hit and the NPR had come down nearly 7 per cent (₹273 per tonne) during the quarter compared with the sequential quarter impacting the bottom line. The impact of drop in price alone was ₹66 crore compared with the third quarter.

The cement and clinker volume for the fourth quarter was 24.36 lakh tonnes compared with 27.85 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period and 19.85 lakh tonnes in Q3-FY24.

Interest and other charges were at ₹240 crore (₹235 crore), while depreciation was at ₹220 crore (₹213 crore) and after taking into account the extra-ordinary income of ₹42 crore representing the profit on sale of ship and land, the loss before tax was at ₹255 crore compared with a loss of ₹407 crore last year.

On the outlook, the company said that after the General Elections and Assembly elections in some States, the Centre and States are expected to retain their focus on development agenda..

The construction activity is expected to be brisk in the coming months, driven by continued infrastructure spending by the government, private sector housing and commercial segments.