German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz sees India to be in the top 5 markets for Maybach. The carmaker launched its all-electric Maybach EQS 680 SUV in India at ₹2.25 crore.

India is currently among the top 10 markets for Maybach. With the all-electric Maybach, Mercedes-Benz India offers five Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) including EQB, EQA, EQS sedan, EQE and Maybach EQS 680 SUV. The company will introduce Maybach lounges across metro cities.

The Maybach EQS 680 SUV provides a range of up to 611 km and has a battery output of 484 kW.

The luxury carmaker introduced the electric Maybach at a competitive price and is anticipating a shift in top-end vehicle consumers to electric with the launch. The overall contribution from Maybach sales is nearly 18 per cent in the top-end vehicle segment.

“To enable the shift towards electrification and decarbonisation, the government has given a tax differential between combustion engines (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs). As manufacturers, it is our responsibility to pass on the benefit to the market. With a 43 per cent difference between ICE and EV, we have passed to the market which will help in faster adoption of EVs in the top-end vehicle segment,” Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, told businessline.

“In the Maybach portfolio, we have two in S Class, one SUV GLS and now the EQS 680 SUV. India is in the top-10 markets for Maybach. Our focus is to enhance customer experience, which is why we are opening a Maybach lounge in Hyderabad. The lounge will provide a unique experience to the customers and provide them with customisation for Maybach and accessories that will be exclusively available in the lounges,” he said

Luxury personalisation

Mercedes-Benz India has witnessed an uptick in demand for personalised vehicles in its top-end vehicle segments across cars.

“There is a very strong take on personalisation among customers. In imports, 74 per cent of vehicles are personalised and configured by the customers. The customisation can include technical alterations, changes in wheel sizes, colours, leather, seats or trim elements. It is a very big segment for the company,” he added.

