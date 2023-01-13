India’s flagship oil and gas industry event, the India Energy Week (IEW), is expected to see participation from energy ministers from 30 countries, fifty CEOs as well as energy professionals across the entire energy value chain including finance, think tanks and academia.

The IEW 2023, the first major event under India’s G20 Presidency, features the tagline — Growth, Collaboration and Transition — will he held in Bengaluru from February 6-8, 2023 and is being hosted by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

Addressing energy demand

The event will witness convening of global policymakers and energy leaders to drive the dialogue on India’s efforts to address rising energy demand through a convergence of biofuels, green hydrogen, renewable energy (RE) and conventional energy.

The IEW 2023 will see over 30,000 energy professionals from across the full energy value chain including energy, finance, government, think tanks and academia for India’s largest energy show, a multi-faceted conference programme and a series of special events over the course of the three event days.

India is projected to witness the largest increase in energy demand of any country over the next two decades, as its economy continues to grow and create opportunities for its people, and the global energy value chain.

Pivotal role

As a rapidly developing country, and the world’s third largest energy consumer, India’s energy transition will play a pivotal role in global energy markets. The IEW comes at a critical time with the challenges of energy security and environmental sustainability impacting long-term energy transition and paths towards decarbonisation.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be welcoming his international energy counterparts to drive critical dialogue and take decisive steps to navigate the evolving energy scenarios.

The international exhibition will feature an India experience zone, future mobility zone, bio-energy zone and special pavilions including the Petronet LNG pavilion, Make in India pavilion and Waste to Energy pavilion among others where over 650 exhibiting companies will present their solutions for India, and the global marketplace.