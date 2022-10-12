The Haryana Government has shut the production of drugs at Maiden Pharmaceuticals – the Sonipat-based company that came under the scanner over adulterated cough-syrup leading to death of 66 children in the West African nation of Gambia.

The state Food and Drugs Administration has also issued a show cause notice for 12 violations found at the plants of the pharma company.

According to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij “production of cough syrups” were stopped at the plants and there were around 12 flaws in the factory that was found at by a joint inspection by both central and Haryana state drug departments.

Different violations

“Samples of the three drugs mentioned by the WHO have been sent to the Central Drug Laboratory in Kolkata. The reports from there are yet to come in. We will take action depending on those reports. However, at present, production at the Sonipat factory has been stopped in view of different violations found there,” Vij said.

The four cough syrups linked to the deaths are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup. None of these syrups are sold in India.

The WHO said that laboratory analysis of these four Maiden products showed they had “unacceptable” amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury. Medical experts say, diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are used as cheaper alternative to glycerine in some pharmaceutical offerings.

“The exact one to one causal relation of death has not yet been provided by WHO to the CDSCO although two such requests have been made by the latter,” a Union Health Ministry official told businessline.

Test failure

According to senior Government officials, violations that have come to light, include, failure to produce the log books of equipment and instruments regarding manufacturing and testing for cough syrups. The company reportedly failed to ensure quality testing for some ingredients, along with failure on some other technical issues and violation of good practices that came up during the joint inspection carried out.

It was also said, batch numbers, manufacturer name, and manufacturing and expiry dates were not found on purchase invoices of items used, including propylene glycol.

The company is yet to respond to the notice.

Maiden Pharma has a seven-day period to respond failing which action will be taken against the company.

Ministry Forms Panel

According to Union Health Ministry officials, a panel has been formed to advise and recommend the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) on future action.

On Wednesday, the Ministry formed a committee under YK Gupta, Vice Chairman, Standing National Committee on Medicines, and three others — Pragya D Yadav, NIV, ICMR Pune, Arti Bahk, Division of Epidemiology, NCDC, New Delhi and AK Pradhan, JDC(I), CDSCO.

The committee, after examining and analysing adverse event, reports causal relationships and all related details shared by WHO, will recommend future course of action for the DCGI. “The Committee may co-opt any other technical expert as deemed necessary,” a senior health ministry official said.