India’s Health Ministry has issued a contingency plan for the management of human cases of Avian Influenza (including H9N2), which includes having a detailed guidance on surveillance, isolation and quarantine standards, a testing protocol, infection, prevention and control (IPC) protocols, chemoprophylaxis and treatment procedures.

Parallel action plans have also been put in place by the Animal Husbandry department for the prevention, control and containment of avian influenza. This includes guidance on surveillance and outbreak containment measures in the animal population, as per a response by the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, SP Singh Baghel to the Lok Sabha.

Disease surveillance

In terms of disease surveillance in humans, and to allow for timely detection of outbreaks, surveillance activities under the IDSP (Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme) – a decentralized system of outbreak monitoring – have been strengthened. Protocols now put in place include having trained Rapid Response Teams (RRTs), review of public health measures for outbreak control and containment measures.

“Funding support has been provided to States/UTs for health system strengthening to meet any exigency due to public health emergencies like pandemics through National Health Mission (NHM),” the response said.

During FY21, funds to the tune of ₹8473.73 crore have been released to the States/UTs towards the India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package (ECRP-I) for health infrastructure strengthening, expansion of laboratory network, surveillance, procurement of medical logistics etc.

Under ECRP-Phase II (FY22), a sum of ₹12,740.22 crore support was provided to States/UTs for ramping up health infrastructure including those in rural, tribal and peri-urban areas closer to the community; providing support for procurement of drugs and diagnostics at district and sub-district levels for management of Covid-19 cases (including pediatric care) and for maintaining a buffer of drugs; expanding access to teleconsultations in all districts.

“States have also been supported in terms of installation of oxygen concentrator plants/ PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption plants) plants,” Baghel said.

Situation in China

The Minister mentioned that, the World Health Organization (WHO) in its report dated November 14 said the National Health Commission of China has reported a confirmed case of avian Influenza A (H9N2).

As per the report shared, in 2023, a total of 7 cases with avian Influenza A (H9N2), with no deaths, have been reported in China.

“No clustering or outbreak of avian Influenza A (H9N2) related to this case has been reported by WHO,” Baghel said.

The overall risk assessment by WHO indicates a low probability of human to human spread and low case fatality rate among human cases of H9N2 reported to WHO so far.