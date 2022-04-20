India high growth potential market for Hyatt: Peter Fulton

India continues to be a high growth potential for hospitality major, Hyatt, says Peter Fulton, Group President–Europe, Africa, Middle East & Southwest Asia, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. Leisure travel is back is 2019 levels and other segments like corporate travel and MICE are also picking up . The hospitality major has 8 brands in India–Andaz, Alila, Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt Regency, Grand Hyatt and Park Hyatt. The aim is to ensure a multi-brand presence across cities such as Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune and Goa.

Fulton, who was recently in Delhi, spoke to BusinessLine on India business recovery and growth plans here. Excerpts:

What is the outlook on India, especially after it opened up international flights?

With international travel opening up and airlines increasing capacities as well as evaluating the possibility of adding supplementary flights, there has been an ever-increasing demand in travel for both, long and short haul movements. With summer approaching we expect this demand to rise even further and are optimistic about a subsequent increase in hospitality bookings.

Are trends in India different from elsewhere?

India continues to be a high-growth potential market for Hyatt. While, demand for travel and hospitality was affected by the pandemic, we’ve been optimistic about recovery. There’s certainly been a lot of pent-up demand, and people want to travel again. The demand for leisure travel was back to 2019 levels across Hyatt hotels in India toward the end of March, last year. These are encouraging signs of recovery. We are also increasingly noticing ‘impulse travel’ with guests booking trips in a much shorter window than the past years with the average booking time being less than a month. Domestic travel is set to soar. Weddings and events have been quick to pick up pace. Local destinations for weddings are a growing preference in India, and the limitations on hosting these events abroad has also added to the uptick. This sector has particularly seen tremendous traction, and we’ve witnessed a steady increase in queries and bookings for weddings all year long in 2021, and this first quarter of 2022. Between India and other countries, say Dubai, travel will dip because of the summer. Elsewhere, this is the season when people fly out for extensive vacations. Business travel, however, has been a more common trend across countries, especially the US, Canada, UK and India.

Has domestic corporate travel picked up?

Post Omicron in January 2022, business which otherwise was recovering did feel a slight impact but it was quick to bounce back. And February started showing signs of recovery with 56% occupancy at our hotels. For domestic corporate travel, we’ve observed a growing trend in group business events and corporate group bookings. We launched Together by Hyatt in October 2021, too. With hybrid events packages, Together By Hyatt uses seamless technology to offer small to large-scale meetings across multiple Hyatt hotels, not just in India, but also in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

And international travel?

There were encouraging signs of increasing business travel until Q4 of 2021 when Omicron variant was on the loose. We had a minor setback then, but saw steady recovery over recent months. Easing of international travel restrictions and opening up international travel in March has certainly contributed to increased bookings and travel among international corporate travellers. It is only expected to soar further. Moreover, as economic recovery happens, multinational organisations look to plan social corporate events and conferences that have been on hold during the course of the pandemic.

What is the outlook on MICE segment?

International travel is playing its part in propelling the MICE segment here. With foreign representatives increasingly travelling to India and Indian emissaries travelling abroad, this segment has only just started to pick up. We can conclusively predict its exponential rise. The MICE segment could well witness its peak in 2022, returning to and exceeding the pre-pandemic demand for this vertical. What’s more is that this segment could also fuel the demand for travel at business as well as leisure hotels, especially in key hospitality markets across India and the world.

What are your India growth plans?

The launch of Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi is our second launch after the opening of Hyatt Regency Dehradun. With these two launches, we now operate with 7,531 rooms spread across 34 Hyatt hotels in India. In 2022, we plan to open nine more hotels across various brands that will cater to the needs of both leisure and business travellers. With over 24 executed deals for hotels, we plan to expand our brand footprint in India and are eyeing more than 70 per cent growth, adding over 3,800 keys with more than 50 hotels in our portfolio in India by 2023. This is happening for the first time in the history of Hyatt in India. The Hyatt Regency brand continues to drive the group’s growth in India and will enter two new regions with Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansarovar and Hyatt Regency Trivandrum. We have also seen great acceptance of the Hyatt Place brand in India and plan to grow it further. New hotels planned for this year under the Hyatt Place brand will see Hyatt entering five new regions with Hyatt Place Bodh Gaya, Hyatt Place Goa Candolim, Hyatt Place Vijayawada, Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar and Hyatt Place Bharuch. We are also extending our lifestyle portfolio in India over the last four years with new brand launches across ‘Andaz’, ‘Hyatt Centric’ and ‘Alila’. The growth in our lifestyle portfolio will be driven by Hyatt Centric.

Any city specific trends that you see?

We foresee resorts and leisure destinations at drivable distances from cities registering high levels of occupancies and bookings. Staycation and workation trends will also endure.

At Hyatt in India, we are focusing more on our leisure segment to enhance luxury travel. Each of our leisure hotels will have an enhanced approach to personalisation. Currently, Hyatt has 8 leisure hotels in India and we aim to double our leisure footprint by 2024. Of the 24 openings slated for the next three years, a third will be focused on leisure and cultural destinations.