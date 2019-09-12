India Inc revenue growth skid to 11-quarter low

The cumulative revenue growth of 642 companies in the Indian corporate sector skid to an 11-quarter low at 5.7 per cent in Q1 FY2020 mainly due to weak consumer sentiments and subdued government spending on Infrastructure.

As per ICRA Ratings, the financial results of its sample companies were reflected in sequential contraction of 7.7 per cent in revenues from consumer-oriented sectors. Additionally, demand from the infrastructure segment was down, with government spending on infrastructure projects reducing in the run-up to the general elections in Q4 FY2019 and Q1 FY2020.

The EBITDA margin however, reflect an optical improvement of 136 bps on a Y-o-Y basis and remained flat sequentially at 17.7 per cent in Q1 FY2020. This was largely on account of the transition to Ind AS 116, whereby operating leases have been capitalised by companies, thereby reducing rental costs and increasing depreciation and interest outgo. PBT margins, on the other hand, contracted on a Y-o-Y basis by 114 bps to 7.8 per cent and improved sequentially.

Shamsher Dewan, Vice President & Sector Head - Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA said, “The weakness in the consumer-linked sectors has been visible in multiple sectors. Automobiles sales reported sharp double-digit decline, which has continued into the current quarter as well, while FMCG companies reported a sequential slowdown in volume growth in both rural and urban markets. However, bucking the trend, companies in the consumer durables sector reported growth during the quarter on the back of sales of cooling products due to the extended and harsh summer.”