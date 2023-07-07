The Indian industry has suggested to the government to create an entity like the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to bid for green hydrogen projects globally.

At the international conference on green hydrogen (ICGH 2023) on Friday, the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) held a round table with the green hydrogen sector where industry leaders shared their suggestions and concerns.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister for New & Renewable Energy RK Singh along with Secretary BS Bhalla and other senior officials. The Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways was also present.

The aim of the roundtable was to discuss the means of developing a robust ecosystem to emerge as the leading producer of green hydrogen and green ammonia, Singh tweeted.

“It was a productive session and we shared views and suggestions on various aspects of green hydrogen with the industry,” Bhalla told reporters on Friday.

The round table witnessed participation from leading firms in green hydrogen including Adani, Avaada Energy, ReNew, ACME, Apraava, Welspun, NTPC, Jakson Group and Waaree, sources said.

Industry seeks aid

The industry sought assistance from the Centre and States in facilitating projects in India. State government officials were also present. The industry raised issues of cost affordability related to acquiring land. Also, some companies urged for assistance with transmission and other aspects, added one of the sources.

The industry leaders urged government to take a lead role in tapping the global green hydrogen market, another source said.

“Industry also suggested creating a model where the government takes the leadership role and industry can support the government. For instance, the government can create a model where an agency such SECI can be created, which will collectively represent the interests of the domestic industry,” he added.

This entity can compete for bids on green hydrogen in foreign countries, and then the domestic industry can come in and provide the goods and services, the source explained.

The rationale behind the suggestion is that this will aid in presenting a much stronger and united front on the international platform and avoid instances where one domestic company is pitted against the other for global tenders.

ICGH 2023 was organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

