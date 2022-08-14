India Inc wraps itself in patriotic fervour

It’s not just #HarGharTiranga – it’s #HarCorporateTiranga too! As the country celebrates its 75 th year of Independence, India Inc is joining in the patriotic fervour with great gusto. Many are lighting up their buildings in the trending tricolour hues, unveiling campaigns laced with nation-building themes, and launching social initiatives around the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

A trending picture on Twitter on Saturday was one posted by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw of corporate chieftains Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra proudly receiving the Indian flag from India Post staff.

Cigarettes-to-hotels major ITC has decorated several iconic buildings of the group with tricolour lighting and its hotels will offer special menus with tricolour servings. Apart from hoisting the national flag across locations, ITC said it will be undertaking community and farmer engagements such as bullock cart rallies, tractor rallies, and organising employee activities, cultural programs, and digital campaigns.

Muthoot Finance said it will hoist the National Flag across its 5,500 plus branches. It is also distributing the flags to over 40,000 of its team members and stakeholders across the country.

Tata Tea Premium has launched a limited-edition art-infused tea-set and tin pack collection, called #DeshKaGarv collection, which captures momentous events in Independent India’s 75-year journey, including the Green Revolution, the Delhi Asian Games, India’s first Metro rail in Kolkata and so on.

Godrej Group has released a #SoundsOfMakingIndia campaign that captures all the industrial sounds that signify progress in the manufacturing ecosystem.

In Pune, the auto major Bajaj group handed over 5 lakh national flags to the Pune Municipal Corporation to distribute to people.

Hamdard Laboratories took the health route with an eight-month-long “ Sehat Hai toh Watan Hai” (If there is health, there is nation) campaign aimed at defence and police forces. The brand conducted 75 health camps and has made its Unani medicines and products available at a 75 per cent discount for Armed Forces, Police, CRPF, and Coast Guard personnel.

Homegrown social media platform, Chingari said it is encouraging its users to make videos to amplify the HarGharTiranga initiative. These videos will be promoted under the app’s ongoing campaign #FreedomToEarn. MyGov will feature the best HarGharTiranga videos created and uploaded on Chingari App to recognise the creators.

Eyecare brand Lenskart gave a retail twist with a #HarStoreTiranga campaign. As part of the initiative, consumers can visit the Lenskart store for a free eye test. Many other brands such as JSW Paints and Edelweiss Mutual Fund too have launched special campaigns in line with Independence Day celebrations.