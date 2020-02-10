India Inc’s domestic debt-raise dips in April-Dec

Will Coronavirus cast a shadow over the MWC 2020 tech show?
Amazon, LG, Ericsson, Nvidia and others pull out of the event
The amount of debt raised by India Inc via public issuances saw a sharp 59 per cent decline in the first nine months of the current financial year to ₹11,746 crore against ₹28,565 crore in the year- ago period.
This comes in the backdrop of credit events relating to IL&FS, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd and Reliance Home Finance Ltd spooking retail investors.
“In recent quarters, we saw the book size of majority of NBFCs stagnate (if not fall). Thus, NBFCs have restricted their public issuances to a large extent. Additionally, the appetite for NBFC papers has been low on account of recent credit events,” said Marzban Irani, CIO (Fixed Income), LIC Mutual Fund.
Irani observed that interest rates (on corporate debt) came down in the first nine months of FY2020 in line with the fall in the policy repo rate, especially for non-NBFC issuers. However, during the same period, NBFCs failed to see similar fall in rates due to multiple credit events.
However, corporate debt raised via private placement increased by 20.5 per cent to ₹4,49,940 crore against ₹3,73,375 crore in the year ago period. According to CARE Ratings, corporate bond issuances (via private placement plus public issuance) increased during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (FY2020) and were 15 per cent higher at ₹4,61,686 crore compared with ₹4,01,940 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The credit rating agency said majority of the corporate bond issuances was mopped up by the financial sector (70 per cent), followed by the infrastructure sector (22 per cent).
The proportion of public issuance in total corporate bond issuances declined to 2.54 per cent in first nine months of FY20 against 7.10 per cent in the year ago period.
“Public issuance has always been driven by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to fund their growth prospects. Over the last few quarters, majority of the NBFCs have shifted their focus from growth to balance-sheet reconstruction,” CARE ratings said.
RK Gurumurthy, Senior Vice-President and Head - Treasury, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, explained that private placement of corporate debt is generally higher when policy rates are seen heading lower.
“Due to the IL&FS debacle, public issuances have dried up. The interest rates have generally trended down for well rated bonds.
“However, with risk aversion dominating investment sentiment, spreads have been all over the place and weak rated companies have paid higher coupons for the same period,” he said.
Amazon, LG, Ericsson, Nvidia and others pull out of the event
With a few trade-offs, Samsung manages the balancing act of price with the inclusion of the unique digital pen ...
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
A chunk of the insurance market consists of savings/investment products. Though Section 80C benefit is gone ...
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...