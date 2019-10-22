India is core to Uber's strategy for next 5-10 years: Uber CEO

Uber on Tuesday said that India is a fundamental part of the plans going forward and a lot of innovations were happening out of the country which are being replicated in other developing countries now.

The company also said that safety of its commuters are top priority and there are more than 100 engineers working on to make Uber a safest mode of transportation.

Addressing mediapersons here, Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said, "India is going to be the source of innovations. For example, Uber Lite app was developed out of India, specially for India, which is now used in countries like Africa and the Middle East. These are the kinds of innovations that India can build not only in India but for around the world."

He said Uber was a digital company and connecting digital with the physical world.

"India is core to Uber's strategy for next five years, 10 years. India gas a lot of talent and I am confident for India -- not only on profit but for long term growth," Khosroshahi said.

The company tied up with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to provide last mile connectivity solutions in around 200 stations to start with. There will be designated spots for Uber cabs, bike taxis and buses in future for commuters at these Metro stations.