‘India is important in making innovations affordable and accessible to the masses’

India is important to the world, as the country helps in making innovation affordable and accessible to the masses, says Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys and former President of ClI.

Ahead of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII’s) 18 th Innovation Summit, which will focus on global innovation, and advanced manufacturing, Gopalakrishnan explained the need and importance of continuous innovation.

“As we look forward to the next 25 years, i.e., India at 100, we need to leverage more and more of the emerging technologies. India has the potential and resources to become the global technology innovation hub. To ensure this, it needs to create a strong innovation ecosystem as part of its core strategy,“ added Gopalakrishnan.

Interventions needed

The three-day event will see participation from 20 company leaders to discuss the leading innovations across 500 industries spread over 15 sessions. Ramesh Ramadural, former chairman, CII Karnataka, and managing director of 3M India said, “Innovation is the key element for various spectrums to emerge by adopting high-end technology to maximize business outcomes. The summit showcases an overview of advances in various sectors, such as healthcare, mobility, transportation, manufacturing, and several more.”

There is a need for interventions that include transforming business processes, creating strategies for innovation, incorporating emerging technology tools like web 3.0, and quantum info systems, and investing in R&D in emerging areas like healthcare, energy, data science, clean tech, space, and manufacturing, said the release.

“It is a platform to deliberate on the innovation strategies, to look beyond the present and discuss the future,” said Kamal Bali, Deputy Chairman, CII SR and President and MD Volvo Group India. Steps are being taken in the right direction to improve affordability and accessibility. Bali added that in the next 10–30 years, the country will see a fall in the digital divide in all aspects of life.

CII Innoverge 2022 will be held from August 25-27, 2022 in Bengaluru.