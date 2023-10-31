India is considering investing $25 million as seed capital in the International Solar Alliance’s (ISA) global solar facility (GSF), a body created to deepen funding sources for the penetration of solar power in least-developed and developing countries.

Sources said that the decision on India’s funding will be taken at the ongoing sixth session of ISA’s assembly in New Delhi. Besides, ISA will also invest $10 million in the facility.

GSF is needed for both qualities to deepen the reach to low-income countries and quantity for multiplying global investments in solar power. The ISA aims to create a $100 million fund under the facility.

The sixth meeting of the ISA assembly is witnessing the participation of ministers from 20 countries as well as delegates from 116 member and signatory countries.

Tying up funding

Financing is the key theme at the sixth meeting of ISA’s assembly with Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh, who is also President of the ISA assembly, underscoring the need to deepen financial linkages, which becomes pertinent as around 733 million people have no access to electricity.

The ISA is steadfast in its commitment to Member Countries to make solar the energy source of choice, foster environments conducive to attracting investments and ensure ample energy availability to meet the surging global demands, Singh emphasised in his address on Tuesday.

“Towards this, ISA through its Viability Gap Funding (VGF) mechanism provides a grant of $150,000 or 10 per cent of the project cost (whichever is lower), per country per project. The assembly decided to increase the range to 35 per cent of the project cost, depending on the capacity and needs of countries and their respective projects,” he added.

France’s Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships Chrysoula Zacharopoulou said that for France, the ISA is a key initiative to promote the development of clean energy and thus combat climate disruptions.

“Through the French Development Agency , we’ve financed over 1.5 billion euros worth of solar projects since 2016. France is taking action and we are determined to accelerate. Last year, we provided over 7.5 billion euros in climate finance to our partners,” Zacharopoulou, who is the Co-president of ISA Alliance, added.

Capacity building

Emphasising the need for capacity building, ISA Director General Ajay Mathur said “We urgently need to accelerate the build-up of solar energy, especially in developing countries and in applications that influence the daily lives of those without access to reliable energy – such as getting electricity from solar mini-grids, powering agricultural pumps, running cold storages, etc.”

To this end, the ISA is facilitating over 9.5 GW of solar applications in 55 developing countries, including least developed countries and small island developing states and has already provided training to nearly 4,000 people across the developing world on ways to make a living out of supporting solar energy.

“We are working on developing STAR Centres in countries which will be a hub of technology, knowledge and expertise on solar energy,” Mathur noted.

In addition, ISA is enabling solar mini-grids to provide universal energy access, especially where grid extension is too expensive. Guarantees help in crowding in private sector investment and ISA has developed such a mechanism to provide guarantees through its Global Solar Facility to its member countries in Africa.

