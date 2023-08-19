The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Saturday said it has notified the green hydrogen standards for the country. The government has outlined the emission threshold that must be met for hydrogen produced to be classified as ‘Green’, from renewable sources. The scope of the definition includes both electrolysis-based and biomass-based hydrogen production methods.

“After discussions with multiple stakeholders, the MNRE has decided to define green hydrogen as having a well-to-gate emission (i.e., including water treatment, electrolysis, gas purification, drying and compression of hydrogen) of not more than 2 kg CO2 equivalent/kg H2,” the ministry said.

The notification specifies that a detailed methodology for measurement, reporting, monitoring, on-site verification, and certification of green hydrogen and its derivatives shall be specified by the ministry, it added.

The notification also specifies that the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) shall be the nodal authority for the accreditation of agencies for the monitoring, verification and certification of green hydrogen production projects.

The notification of the green hydrogen standard brings a lot of clarity to the green hydrogen community in India and was widely awaited. With this notification, India becomes one of the first few countries in the world to announce a definition of green hydrogen.