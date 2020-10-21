India posted strong mid single-digit growth: Nestle

Forests: A profitable restoration mantra
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
Swiss packaged-food major Nestle on Wednesday said that its India unit reported a strong mid single-digit growth in the July-September period, aided by strong growth momentum witnessed by some of its key brands.
“South Asia continued to perform well. India posted strong mid single-digit growth, with good momentum in Maggi, Nescafé and KitKat,” the company said, in its global earnings release for nine-months and the third quarter of the year.
On an earnings call with analysts on Wednesday, Francois-Xavier Roger, Chief Financial Officer, Nestle S.A said: “Including China, emerging markets reported mid single-digit growth with strong performances in Brazil, the Philippines, Russia and India. We remain positive in emerging markets as key growth platforms for years to come.”
Overall for the nine-month period, Nestle S.A. recorded organic sales growth of 3.5 per cent , which was supported by continued strong momentum in the Americas, Purina PetCare and Nestle Health Science, the company said in its statement.
“Retail sales accelerated materially, reflecting continued elevated demand for at-home consumption. Growth in out-of-home channels remained significantly negative, with sales declines moderating in the third quarter,” the company added.
Nestle India is set to announce its third quarter earnings on Friday. Abneesh Roy, Senior Vice-President, Research, Edelweiss Securities said: “Out-of-home consumption which is 5 per cent of Nestle India’s sales was severely impacted. We expect gradual recovery in out-of-home consumption as unlock keeps happening.”
He added that the company also has higher exposure to modern trade channels which was also adversely impacted due to the pandemic but is now expected to gradually revive.
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
E-waste recovery and reuse should be stepped up as online activity grows amidst the Covid pandemic
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Diversified loan book, strong capital ratio and healthy deposit accretion make it attractive
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...