India Ratings revises steel sector growth forecast downwards to 4% from 7%

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The demand growth in the steel sector in India is expected to be lower at around 4 per cent in 2019-20, as against the earlier estimated growth of 7 per cent.
India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised its outlook for the steel sector to stable-to-negative from stable for the remaining part of FY 20 due to sluggish demand growth in the segment.
The poor demand growth is mainly on account of a mix of structural and cyclical concerns in end-user sectors including auto and real estate construction.
According to Rohit Sadaka, Director-Large Corporates, India Ratings, growth in the auto sector — which accounts for 12-13 per cent of the total steel demand in the country — is likely to be either stagnant at last year’s level or even slightly negative. Infrastructure and construction, which together account for nearly 55 per cent of the total steel demand, is also likely to see a muted or slightly lower growth this year.
“On account of slowing domestic steel demand we have revised our growth projection to 4 per cent from the previously estimated 7 per cent for this fiscal. The lower growth will be mainly on account of the auto sector which is at an all-time low, capital goods, real estate and infrastructure,” Sadaka told BusinessLine.
The outlook also factors in increased import risks especially from Free Trade Agreement (FTA) countries such as Japan and South Korea due to impact of the slowing global growth and continuing trade frictions.
This apart, there is uncertainty over sourcing of iron ore, the key raw material for steel manufacturing, with mining lease for a number of mines expiring in March next year. These mines will be auctioned in line with the Mining and Minerals Regulation (Development) Act.
“Sourcing of iron ore will be a big concern for steel industry. If the process of auction of mines is not expedited then it might impact the availability of iron ore which will also affect raw material prices,” he said.
The overall sales volume and margins are expected to weaken further in the second half of FY20 after the industry witnessed a marginal correction in the last quarter of previous fiscal and first quarter of this fiscal, the agency said.
Also read: Fitch Solutions lowers 2019 global steel price forecast
Steel prices have been continuously softening, while raw material cost prices have only seen partial declines thereby squeezing the gross spreads for steel producers. The raw material availability and price risks may escalate in the fourth quarter of FY20 if the uncertainty over iron ore mine auction persists.
Ind-Ra expects EBITDA per tonne for most major steel producers to soften by ₹2,500-3,000 in FY 20.
However, the limited new capacity additions in FY20 will help balance the demand-supply situation amid sluggish demand. Ind-Ra also expects steel demand to recover in the second half of this fiscal supported by a pick-up in government investments, fiscal stimulus measures, improvement in market sentiment and the lower base.
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...