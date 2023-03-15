In 2021-22, the deal value of venture capital investments in India decreased 33 per cent from $38.5 billion to $25.7 billion.

According to Bain & Company, which has come out the annual India Venture Capital Report 2023 in collaboration with Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), funding decreased significantly over the second half (H2) of 2022, as economic headwinds became more severe in the latter portion of the year.

However, the report noted that despite compression, early-stage start-ups saw sustained momentum buoying deal volume to more than 1,600 VC deals in 2022, leading to a slight expansion in deal volume.

Trends witnessed

Furthermore, in 2022, India outpaced China for the second year in a row in terms of new unicorns created. Funding to start-ups in non-metros grew to 18 per cent of the total, and nine out of the 23 unicorns added in the year emerged from cities outside of the top-three metros, indicating a shift towards more democratic funding geographically.

“Overall funding saw a drop in 2022 — led by a drop in late-stage large deals. Despite the overall softening, a few areas continue to offer hope — SaaS funding remained in line with 2021 highs, and early-stage dealmaking saw sustained momentum. Going forward, while macro headwinds will continue to impact India,we believe 2023 may lead to the emergence of a more resilient ecosystem in India,” said Arpan Sheth, Partner at Bain & Company.

Attractive sectors

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) and fintech continued to see momentum relative to 2021, growing in salience from 25 per cent to 35 per cent of total funding in 2022.

Funding grew 1.0x in SaaS, led by increasing depth in assets, and 0.9x in fintech, led by innovation in the emergent segment. During the second half of 2022, EV witnessed 2.4x growth in overall investment value due to policy-led cost competitiveness, growth in adoption, and broader interest across the value chain.

Agritech saw one of the highest funding years in 2022, as total investments crossed $500 million, led by a few large players demonstrating innovation and scalability. Other emergent sectors, such as deep tech segments such as generative AI, space tech and climate tech gained momentum, led by global megatrends.

Shifts in ecosystem

The ecosystem faced foundational shifts as VCs pivoted their focus to unit economics and start-ups faced a challenging year with multiple regulatory challenges, layoffs and corporate governance issues surfacing, said the report.

It also notes that the investor landscape has broadened — while the share of leading funds reduced to less than 20 per cent from 25 per cent as activity from global crossovers and hedge funds slowed down, traditional PE funds continued to demonstrate an interest in select growth equity deals and participated in several $100-million megadeals, deepening the pool of growth capital available.

Micro VCs grew in salience over 2022, increasingly playing a critical role in the ecosystem by bridging funding gaps at pre-seed and seed rounds.

