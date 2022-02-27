India sheds its small-car skew, embraces utility vehicles 

India now sells as many utility vehicles (UVs), including SUVs, MPVs and MUVs, as cars, indicating a clear shift in buyers’ preference towards UVs, contrary to the long-held view that India is a small car market. Of late, the passenger vehicle market has seen more new launches in the UV segment than in cars. More new UV launches are being lined up. For the first time, annual UV sales have crossed a million-unit milestone this fiscal. Hetal Gandhi, Director of CRISIL Research, discusses the evolution of the UV market, major points of inflection, new product launches, and varying GST rates across sub-segments. Excerpts:

How has the UV market evolved in the recent decade?

For long, the market has been skewed towards small car segments, including micro, mini and compact vehicles whose lengths vary from 3.2 to 4mtr, which have predictably drawn the most action from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Recent years, however, have seen a major shift in consumer preference, especially in urban areas. Between FY09 and FY19, the small car segment logged a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7 per cent, while UVs, defined as either four-wheel-drive (4WD) or two-wheel-drive (2WD) vehicles having higher ground clearance and off-road capability with lengths between 3.8 mtr and 5.1 mtr, logged a CAGR of 16 per cent. While a part of this growth is due to a low-base effect, the entry of new players and the launch of new models have also pushed the change in consumer bent.

The role of UVs transitioned structurally from commercial to personal, mainly with the launch of Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Creta in fiscal 2016, along with the entry of Kia and MG motors, whose portfolio consisted only UVs, increasing their penetration. UVs have evolved from being a typical off-road 4WD diesel vehicle with ladder-on-frame construction to an on-road 2WD/4WD, petrol/diesel vehicle with unibody architecture, driven in cities/ highways and never on muddy fields — a change that has fuelled growth

Have products played a big role in the boom in the segment?

The growth of the UV market could be analysed over four phases, spurred by a range of successful models. Phase 1: In fiscal 2002, the UV market had six players in this segment and 11 models for sale — Maruti Gypsy, Mahindra’s Bolero and Scorpio; Toyota’s Qualis, Innova and Prado; Tata’s Sumo and Safari; Force Motors’ Trax and Hindustan Motors Pajero and Trekker. By 2010, a host of new models, including Tavera (FY03), Endeavour (FY04), Terracan (FY04), CR-V (FY05), Xylo (FY09) and Fortuner (FY10), among others, entered the fray. However, the UV segment did not get much traction as these vehicles were primarily used for intercity travel in the commercial segment and rural areas due to poor road conditions. Not surprisingly, the segment’s share of PVs remained stagnant at 14-17 per cent in fiscal 2012, compared to about 15 per cent until fiscal 2002. Phase 2: Introduction of Mahindra XUV500 (FY12), Maruti Ertiga (FY12) and Renault Duster (FY13) and Ford Ecosport (FY14) changed UV market dynamics. These models met with huge success, securing huge volumes and market share. Phase 3: After this, the launch of Hyundai’s Creta (FY16) and Maruti Vitara Brezza (FY16) took the UV volumes to greater levels. The impact of Creta was such that it had displaced Bolero, the largest selling SUV for almost a decade then, in the second month of its entry (in July 2015), taking over the leadership position in this category. Similarly, sub-4-metre Vitara Brezza became the all-time best-selling UV for 3 years – FY17, FY18 and FY19. Creta & Brezza remain the best-selling UVS in the Indian market to date. Phase 4: The growing sales and buyers’ shift to SUVs prompted the entry of new players such as Kia and MG Motor. Kia Seltos, launched in August 2019, has also become one of the top-selling models in the segment. Further, models such as Hyundai Venue (May 2019), Renault Triber (August 2019) and MG Hector (July 2019), Kia Sonet (September 2020), Nissan Magnite (December 2020) and Renault Kiger (February 2021) contributed to the stronger momentum in sales in recent years. As a result, the share of UVs in the PV industry increased from 34 per cent in FY20 to 39 per cent in fiscal 2021. This fiscal also witnessed several new UV launches such as Tata Punch, Mahindra XUV700, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, raising the share of UVs further to 48 per centr in the overall PV market (includes cars, UVs and vans).

Has lower pricing also contributed to soaring sales of the UV segment?

There is a price overlap between premium hatchbacks, entry-level sedans and compact SUVs, which indicates there is cross-consideration and more choice for customers. For example, small cars Swift, Baleno, and Ignis are in the same price bracket as some of the compact UVs such as Punch, Magnite and Kiger. There is also an overlap between the upper end of small cars and the lower end of compact UVs such as Sonet, Venue and XUV 300. Thus, consumers have a variety of options across segments at different price points. If you look at tax rates, the GST applied on cars depends on body length, fuel type, and usage. In the sub-4m segment, cars with petrol engines displacing less than 1.2 litres are the most popular category in the Indian market and attract GST plus cess equal to 29 per cent.

Cars with diesel engines, displacing more than 1.5 litres, attract GST plus cess equal to 31 per cent. Cars with petrol engines displacing more than 1.2 litres and diesel engines displacing less than 1.5 litres attract a GST-plus cess equal to 43 per cent. All other categories — petrol and diesel variants of SUVs and non-SUVs larger than 4m — also attract GST and cess rate of 43 per cent. In the context, consumer preference has shifted towards SUV-type design — taller driving stance, a more upright and sheer road presence, higher ground clearance, larger tyres, the flexibility and maximisation of space.

What is the growth outlook for the UV segment over the near and medium terms?

The share of UVs in the PV market has risen steadily over the past decade, riding on new launches at attractive price points. Lately, semiconductor shortage that impacted the production of small car market leader Maruti Suzuki, has also led to an optical decrease in the share of small cars and an increase in the share of UVs. Also, the rising share of UVs in the Indian PV market mirrors the trend in international markets. The US and Europe have leading shares of UVs. Thus, the uptick in the segment is expected to continue in the near term, given that all major upcoming launches are in this segment. Between fiscals 2021 and 2026, we expect UVs to outperform other segments and log a CAGR of 14-18 per cent, compared to just 4-6 per cent in small cars. We also expect the share of the UV market to increase gradually to 51-53 per cent in FY26 from 39 per cent in FY21 in the overall PV market