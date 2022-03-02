India to become the most important R&D centre globally: ABB India

Mumbai, March 2 Industrial technology providing company ABB is looking to boost its research and development (R&D) productivity making its Bengaluru-based centre one of its biggest centres globally.

ABB has interests in motion, electrification, process automation and robotics serving clients in cement, chemical, food and beverage, mining, oil and gas, power to name a few and is largely a B2B player.

Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India, said, “India is becoming the most important centre. In terms of the operational centre, India is the largest among all the centres globally and it is expanding very fast.”

The company’s Bengaluru R&D centre presently houses 3,000 people who work for global businesses or global products lines besides doing operational engineering for its clients on global projects. ABB India has 18 business divisions which are housed under the four business segments. Motion and electrification verticals are the largest revenue generators for ABB India followed by process automation and robotics.

Robotic centre

“We have centres in Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, China and USA for fundamental research. In Bengaluru, we have a team which is quite strong, working for different product groups on the product development basis or fundamental research basis. Our operations centre, wherein we serve the customers globally and internal customer service globally and our digitalisation centre, that is the largest,” Sharma added.

The company has a robotic centre that monitors robots in operation in different plants across the globe. The company claims that there are 8000 robots monitored online by the centre at Bengaluru at any given time. This data gathering helps in preventing plant shutdowns.

“We monitor about 125 cement plants of a customer across the globe from our Bengaluru centre. Sometimes the client has to produce different cement grades wherein specialist approach is required. So, our expert engineers who are in Bengaluru, take over the plant temporarily, we carry out that grade change for the customer, before handing over the plant back to the operators to continue to do the work,” Sharma added.

ABB India will inaugurate a factory in third quarter of 2022 in Nashik, which will be a greenfield factory. It will localise certain global products of ABB which will help the company become more competitive. As of the end of December 2021, ABB India had an order backlog of ₹4,912 crore, which is the highest for the company.