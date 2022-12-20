India is expected to lead store expansion for US-based Domino’s Pizza in international markets over the next 4 to 5 years. The country is already the largest market for the global QSR brand, outside of the US, in terms of store count. At a time when quick-commerce is gaining immense traction, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), the brand’s master franchise in India, has decided to launch 20-minute delivery service in 20 zones across 14 cities.

Russell Weiner, Chief Executive Officer, Domino’s Pizza told businessline, “India has been an incredibly important market for us. It is the biggest market outside of the US in terms of number of stores. Domino’s India growth trajectory has been phenomenal in the recent past, and we believe there is huge potential ahead for us ... Also, when new stores open in India they really do well and the cash-on-cash returns are amongst the best we see in the world.”

Growth plans

Pointing to the future growth plans of JFL, Art D’Elia, Executive Vice President – International, Domino’s Pizza added, “In the foreseeable future, we are going to have the most store growth here. The mid-term ambition they (JFL) have set out is to have at least 3,000 stores over the next 4 to 5 years, which is almost 2x.”

JFL currently operates 1,701 outlets of Domino’s Pizza in India.

Responding to a query on global inflationary challenges, Weiner said, “I think the role of Domino’s has always been able to provide value for customers. And so in these times, it is a challenge for customers. But as long as we provide the right value, I think even during these tough times, we will still be a choice that customers will go for. In India, we are already available at affordable price points.”

Talking about the launch of the 20-minute delivery service, Weiner added said that JFL is leveraging on technology, insights and analytics for faster and efficient deliveries without compromising on rider safety.

D’Elia added that the new initiative will help increase customer retention and frequency and drive higher sales and store productivity. “We believe this is the age of delivery as consumers are increasingly seeking convenience. So we think the delivery segment will continue to grow and probably continue to take share from the dine-in segment across markets,” he said.