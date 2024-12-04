Moet Hennessy, the wines and spirits division of luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, is betting big on India as a key growth market for Chandon. Chandon India is celebrating ten years of its presence in the country.

In October, Chandon unveiled its limited-edition Vintage 2015, crafted from the inaugural grape harvest at our Nashik winery. This exclusive release reflects Chandon’s journey of craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainability over the last decade, it has said in a statement.

In a recent interaction with businessline, Ipsita Das, Managing Director of Moet Hennessy India, said, “India is one of the biggest bets for Chandon as a market for future growth. In years to come, as we build the sparkling wine category in the country, we believe India will be among the top few markets for Chandon.”

Chandon India’s winery located in the foothills of Nashik is considered to be one of the most significant investments made by LVMH in the Indian market. “It put India on the global wine map and has been a vital contributor to India’s evolving wine landscape. We have been the sparkling wine category creator in India. Since Covid, the category has seen about a 45 per cent growth. Growth in value has been higher than volume. Between 2022 and 2023, the sparkling wine category has grown by 14 per cent while Chandon has grown at 17 per cent,” she added.

Currently, Chandon has a diverse portfolio in India including Chandon Brut, Rose and Aurva. “We are leading the category growth and have been pioneers in the luxury segment, whether it has been in terms of product portfolio or creating experiences. The sparkling wine used to be largely a celebration-led category in India but with the premiumisation trend it has become a category for celebrating everyday moments,” Das explained.

She added that with India emerging as a fast-evolving luxury products market, the company has been responding to the strengthening premiumisation trend through innovations “India is a large whiskey drinking market. But we are seeing a huge evolution and massive shift in consumption for other categories including sparkling wines. India is also becoming a huge home consumption market for the sparkling wine segments,” Das said.

Noting that India is among the top three markets for Glenmorangie globally, Das pointed out that the company has been focusing on building relevant categories with the right kind of products across various markets. “As multiple products keep getting launched across markets, we continue to bring them to India at the right time, keeping Indian consumers’ needs and desirability in mind,” she added. Chandon has also been made available in 180 ml bottles to offer convenience to consumers, she added.