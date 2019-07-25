India will take some time for mass adoption of e-vehicles, says Hyundai Motor chief

India in list of Nissan job axing targets worldwide
South Korean auto maker Hyundai has indicated that it is preparing to get ready with a vehicle for mass electric vehicle (EV) market in India.
This announcement comes a few months after its Group Headquarters indicated plans to develop entry-level EV models targeting emerging markets as part of its EV strategy to reach among top 3 in the global EV market.
“India will take some time for mass adoption of electric vehicles. We are preparing some vehicle for that situation which is at least 3-4 years away,” said SS Kim, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL).
He said that electric car market in India is a niche one and an ecosystem need to develop for the market to see some good volumes.
“For mass adoption of EVs, customer should feel comfortable in owning an EV and driving it on the road – which is the starting point. Also, government support and readiness of the auto supply chain industry are crucial for EVs to transition from niche to volume segment. “It will take at least 3-4 years,” he added.
Kim said there were less than 1,000 public charging stations in India. Given the size of the country, population and market potential, the infrastructure is too small and nothing.
Responding on Kona, he said its recently launched electric SUV Kona is a niche product and the company was overwhelmed to see the response. Kona has secured about 120 bookings in about 15 days of the launch.
“We are quite surprised over the response to Kona. Considering the difficulties in buying an electric car and the challenges associated with it, the response has been impressive,” he added.
Asked about its plans to launch hybrid vehicles, he said Hyundai’s hybrid cars were running in Korea, the US and the Europe. But, there is no incentive to launch hybrids in India as the country doesn’t support such cars.
The government had withdrawn incentives provided to hybrids and started to giving strong push for full electric vehicles.
Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor, a few days ago, launched Sonata Hybrid equipped with world’s first Active Shift Control technology and solar roof system at Seoul.
