Companies

India Yamaha Motor launches BS-VI compliant variants of bikes

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 09, 2019 Published on November 09, 2019

File photo   -  REUTERS

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Friday launched BS-VI compliant variants of FZ-FI and FZS-FI bikes, priced between Rs 99,200 and Rs 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company will further announce the launch of other BS-VI compliant line-ups in coming time, IYM said in a statement.

The new FZ-FI and FZS-FI BS VI versions come with various features like single channel ABS in the front wheel, front and rear disc brakes along with a single piece two level seat.

“As Yamaha reveals from its new product line-up, the BS-VI compliant FZ motorcycles will be available across Yamaha showrooms from November, 2019,” Yamaha Motor India Chairman Motofumi Shitara said.

Published on November 09, 2019
Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Q2 results: Greenply Industries net profit rises 51 per cent