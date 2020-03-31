Companies

Indiabulls Group pledges ₹21 crore to PM CARES Fund

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 31, 2020 Published on March 31, 2020

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Indiabulls Group has pledged ₹21 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund.

“This outbreak has spared no nation, and it will take the collective spirit of our entire country to best fight it. Indiabulls Group will aim to support every effort towards that objective,” said Chairman Sameer Gehlaut.

