IndiaMART leads Series B funding round in Fleetx, invests ₹91.42 cr

Leading B2B marketplace, IndiaMART on Tuesday said it has invested ₹91.42 crore in logistics platform Fleetx Technologies. The company said it will acquire shares via a mix of primary and secondary share purchases, and its final holding post this round in the logistics platform will be 16.53 per cent.

This investment is part of the Series B funding round worth ₹145 crore being raised by Fleetx. The round is led by IndiaMART, along with existing investors IndiaQuotient and BEENEXT.

Fleetx.io is a freight and fleet management software that helps both fleet operators and businesses to digitise their operations to improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability of their vehicles and operations.

Dinesh Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director of IndiaMART, said, “Supply chain visibility is a critical yet underserved problem faced by Indian businesses and fleet owners. Fleetx has been able to validate and scale an innovative IoT and SaaS-based solution to this problem. Moreover, they have been able to successfully develop and cross-sell solutions for various other pain points felt by businesses across their supply chain, such as theft prevention and asset utilisation. We are excited to partner with them for their next phase of growth.”

Investments’ usage

Vineet Sharma, CEO and Co-founder of Fleetx.io said that the investments will be utilised primarily for talent acquisition, enhancing product and technology, and scaling GTM capabilities.

“Logistics and transportation is a backbone for any economy across the globe and has been running on manual processes, with siloed systems and spreadsheets with no real-time visibility. The digital transformation in the logistics industry is just getting started with penetration level is still less than 10 per cent in developing countries,” he added.

As the supply chain industry faced various challenges post the pandemic outbreak, as per a Gartner’s forecast, 50 per cent of the leading global enterprises will have invested in real-time transportation visibility solutions by 2023.

“From sales to fleet owners (transport sector) in the beginning, Fleetx has scaled the product to fit many industries such as FMCG, automotive, cement, iron & steel, and e-commerce. Today, 70 per cent of their revenues come from mid to large customers. Logistics supply chain SaaS is a massive market globally and Fleetx, growing at more than 100 per cent year-on-year, will soon enter other SEA countries,” said Gagan Goyal, Partner at IndiaQuotient.