Giacca & Abito Sartoriale (G&A), the Kerala-based apparel start-up, has announced its entry into the New Zealand market .

Its direct-to-consumer platform www.barebrownandtea.com offers menswear — formal and casual shirts, as well as polos — under the Bare Brown and T brands.

The company’s founder and CEO, Sreejith Sreekumar, said, “Since day one, we have aimed to be a global men’s experience retailer. Taking into account the demographics of New Zealand, many of the international brands have not established their market well enough and, even if they are, it is priced as a bridge to luxury. We have always focused on providing the best premium products to people without having to think that it’s over your budget. And for them to relate with our collections that it becomes a go to brand for men. Furthermore, the proximity to Australia and the streamlined government processes made this expansion highly favourable.”

The company also plans to establish physical stores in the region, besides expanding in the Gulf Cooperative Council region, Australia and other global markets.

