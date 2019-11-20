Indian brands taking a more mature digital approach in marketing: Google-BCG study

Alcatel 3T 10 review: Good-looking and affordable
Good display and impressive specs for the price make the 10-inch tablet a value-for-money deal
As Indian brands begin to responsibly manage data, automate media buying and messaging, a new study has noticed six percent of Indian brands were delivering best-in-class 'multi-moment' experiences that resulted in customer journeys getting dynamically improved, leading to better business outcomes.
With businesses growing their customer base and ROI focussing on adopting a path to full data-driven marketing and attribution, companies indulging in multi-moments are seeing significant benefits. These are companies that are successfully connecting with consumers at multiple moments across purchase journey through personalised content.
Moving from connected to multi-moment is where companies typically see the biggest increase in revenue.
At the annual edition of Google’s Think Platforms in Delhi, Google shared insights on how India has fared on the path to digital marketing maturity by unveiling insights from the Digital Marketing Maturity framework. The global study was compiled by BCG and Google. Brands across 10 industries were assessed on their level of digital marketing maturity across stages varying from nascent to multi-moment across regions including India, Japan, South East Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
India appears to be taking a progressive and a more mature digital approach in marketing, ahead of many brands across APAC, Europe and Latin America, with the most mature brands reporting significant benefits for digital marketing efforts.
Optimising in a single and then multiple channels, the study showed more than 80 percent of Indian brands sit in the two middle maturity buckets 'emerging & connected' , while only 8 percent of Indian brands were at the lower end of maturity 'nascent'.
Matt Brocklehurst, Head of Partnerships, Publishers & Platforms Marketing APAC, Google said, "As per the study, India saw the top quartile of brands in terms of maturity report an average of 7 percent annual incremental revenue and 13 percent annual cost efficiency."
He added combining data and digital technologies could increase the relevance of advertising, cost savings and revenue and could also help marketers get an in-depth understanding of the entire customer journey, helping them better focus their engagement efforts.
Highlighting the importance of first party data at Google Think Platforms, Sir Martin Sorrel, Executive Chairman, S4 Capital said, "There is a clear shift to digital. First party data is gaining importance for all brands, but getting clean first party data is difficult so that is clearly one key area of focus."
The study noted digital channels were becoming the standard across the marketing funnel and consumers were also increasingly seeking relevant personalised experiences from brands. The study also highlighted the increased focus on data privacy regulations and browser policies.
While 92 percent of brands surveyed in India saw first party data as important to marketing, the study showed mature Indian brands tend to typically use cloud solutions to unlock benefit of first party data.
Calling out the challenges in delivering the full potential of digital engagement, the study also highlighted technology barrier as the top challenge. More than half the brands in India that were surveyed struggled to link technologies when collecting, activating data and measuring impact, said the study. Another key barrier that emerged was the lack of a clear business case for data-driven marketing projects impacting the buy-in from senior management and customising how customer data is leveraged.
Good display and impressive specs for the price make the 10-inch tablet a value-for-money deal
Name of company: ION EnergySet up in: 2016Based in: MumbaiFounders: Akhil Aryan and Alexandre ColletFunding ...
The government has not been sympathetic to the beleaguered wind industry’s many demands, leaving it helpless.
Some indigenously produced solutions to tackle indoor and outdoor pollution are on the way
Like all other decisions in life, investing too can often be marred by emotional choices and psychological ...
Heritage homes can be turned from a money guzzler into a money spinner
In the absence of a Will, succession laws decide who will inherit your estate
The major drag on the performance was the steep fall in their gross refining margins
Eighteen women from Kerala craft a fitting response to the misogyny apologists in a state divided by the ...
Stories of childhood in this neighbourhood in Mumbai centred on the watermelon juice from Edward the VIII
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...