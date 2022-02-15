Indian carmakers stay ahead of global OEMs in offering safer cars

Indian passenger vehicle manufacturers continue to be ahead of their global counterparts in selling safer cars in the country.

While announcing the results of its latest crash tests conducted on some of the models sold in India, Global NCAP, a UK-based safety and the testing organisation said: “It has been encouraging to see some leading Indian manufacturers respond so well to the #SaferCarsforIndia challenge, but also rather disappointing that major global brands fall short on safety in India, whilst comfortably exceeding these requirements in other global markets.”

50 model milestone for PV

As part of the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, Global NCAP, which has partnered with UN Road Safety Collaboration, has been performing independent crash tests on India-built cars since 2014. With the latest crash tests on four models, Global NCAP has reached the 50 model milestone for PVs tested in the Indian market.

5-star safety performance

“As we pass the #SaferCarsforIndia fifty test milestone, it’s important to recognise the progress that has been made. Automakers are rising to the challenge set by Global NCAP with new models increasingly achieving five-star safety performance. For some Indian manufacturers, this has become a must-have validation of their commitment to safety,” David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said.

True to his statement, two Indian PV makers—Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra—sell the highest number of safer cars in their portfolios. Tata sells three 5-star rated vehicles (Punch, Altroz and Nexon), while Mahindra offers two 5-star rated models (XUV700 and XUV300).

Also, Tata’s other models such as Tigor and Tiago models have four-star ratings for safety. Mahindra has two 4-star rated vehicles – Thar and Marazzo. No global carmaker’s model sold in India has secured 5-star ratings so far.

“It may not be so much global or local. I think the strategy of all is shifting towards safety. The aspect to see will be which of the two i.e., safer during a crash or safety features to avoid a crash. ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) will receive a bigger focus. In premium and luxury vehicles, both will be the focus. But in the lower segments, OEMs will try to achieve a balance between the two. GNCAP tests will help in improving safety across OEMs and vehicle types, said Ashim Sharma, Partner & Group Head at NRI Consulting & Solutions.

Airbags mandatory

Overall, safer cars will help countries like India which has the highest number of fatalities on the road. Though there have been several measures initiated by the Indian government to curb accidents, Global NCAP’s crash results have also helped sensitise OEMs to introduce more safety features in their models.

Also, the Indian’s government’s proposal to make it mandatory for all new cars to have a minimum of 6 airbags across all variants & segments of the vehicle is seen as a move in the right direction.