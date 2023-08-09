Indian content creators on X, formerly known as Twitter, have begun receiving ad revenue share payouts from the platform. This is part of the platform’s global ad revenue share model, which lets creators get a share of the revenue from the ads that are served in their replies. Experts believe this could lead to a surge in blue tick subscriptions in the country, which is home to a large base of content creators. It may also end up making X a viable platform for content creators.

Abhishek Asthana, Co-Founder of Hood, and owner of @GabbarSingh, told businessline: “Unlike YouTube and Instagram, content creators on X were not being incentivised to create content on the platform. Hence, X had not really been their key choice for content monetisation. This will encourage a lot more creators to become active on the platform, and may help them earn a living. I believe with this strategy Elon Musk has made all content creators, who are getting payouts, as endorsers or salesmen of blue tick subscriptions.”

Eligible creators are users that are subscribed to X Premium, earlier known as Twitter Blue. They must have at least 15 million organic impressions on their cumulative posts within the last 3 months, have at least 500 followers, and must have a Stripe account, among other parameters.

“There will definitely be a surge in blue tick subscriptions, and content creators will work hard to hit the 15 million impressions-mark,” said Asthana. On June 10, Elon Musk had announced that the platform would start paying creators in a few weeks for the ads served in their replies and that the first block payments total $5 million.

Angel Investor and Business Strategist, Lloyd Mathias, said: “I think of all the moves made by Musk in the past year-and-a- half, this one has been welcomed universally. This will definitely see creators gravitating towards X, and the platform will see an upward spike.”

influencers grow

According to a recent research by RedSeer, the size of the influencer community in the country with more than 10K followers is estimated at about 3.5 million to 4 million.

Ambika Sharma, Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy, said: “This is a new initiative and early signs are positive. Influencers who have received payments from Twitter have reported that they are seeing an increase in engagement with their followers. It is possible that this initiative will lead to more blue tick subscriptions. If influencers are able to create more high-quality content and engage with their followers more effectively, they may be more likely to attract blue tick subscriptions.”

Gunjan Arya, CEO of OML Entertainment, pointed out that platforms and creators need each other and this relationship will keep evolving. “This is just one more step in that direction,” she added.