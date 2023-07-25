Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling saw nearly 70 per cent business growth (y-o-y), going past the average growth rates in the previous editions of the two-day sale event.

During the Prime Day event held globally on July 11 and 12, Indian exporters sold thousands of ‘Made in India’ products to customers across the world.

In the event, the beauty sector registered the highest growth at 125 per cent. It was followed by the apparel sector which saw a growth of 122 per cent, home by 81 per cent, furniture showed a 75 per cent growth and kitchen with 52 per cent growth, witnessing the highest growth. US, UK, and Middle East drove business growth for Indian exporters.

Several globally popular Indian brands such as Homespun Global, California Design Den, Glamburg, Indo Count, Skillmatics, and Himalaya participated in Prime Day 2023.

‘Key growth period’

“With more than 200 million Amazon Prime members globally, Prime Day has always been a key growth period for Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling. This year, we saw thousands of exporters from across the country take lakhs of ‘made in India’ products to customers worldwide. With more and more people relying on e-commerce globally, we believe Amazon Global Selling will help accelerate the export business for sellers of all sizes,” said Bhupen Wakankar, Director Global Trade, Amazon India.

Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon worked with Indian exporters on global selling to identify key shopping trends and bring in relevant product assortment, apart from supporting them in areas like cross-border logistics, payments, etc. to get their inventory ready and recommending a range of deals and advertising options to choose from.