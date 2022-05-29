Indian Hotels expects 30% of its revenues to come from Tata NEU platform in 3 years

In one of the first indications of the impact Tata’s super app NEU will have on group businesses, Indian Hotels Company Ltd is expecting 30 per cent of its revenues to come from the plaform over the next 3 years.

Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, IHCL, said at a media briefing that Indian Hotels was among the first Tata group companies to get on the NEU platform. “We realised that digital sales are important and we could not have done it by ourselves. So we were the first to get on the NEU platform. It is still early days but we are already seeing bookings coming through this platform. ”

Tata Sons comprises 30 companies across ten verticals. Tata Neu, the super app which was unveiled on April 17, has over a dozen brands, including IHCL’s hotels, listed on the app.

Leveraging Tata ecosystem

At a recent event, Chhatwal said that IHCL plans to leverage the ’Tata ecosystem’. Tata Neu has the potential to contribute 30 per cent of IHCL’s enterprise revenues in 3 years while elevating customer experience through digital platforms.”

Tata Sons is on a journey to bring all the Tata brands under one roof. It is N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons’ vision to make Tata Neu an all-new way to discover the wonderful world of Tata.

“In the spirit of ‘One Tata’ leveraging our partnerships and the know-how of the group companies, including giving up our own programme of Taj Innercircle and migrating to Tata Neu, we are supporting other businesses like airlines, which is a part of our ‘one ecosystem’ regime. Embracing digital is a choice. We have started a lot of projects internally, like Data Lakes, which help us be an industry leader, “Chattwal said.

IHCL has over 2 million customers associated with its Taj Inner Circle Rewards and Privileges loyalty programme. According to the company, by being a part of Tata Neu, it could reach as many as 70 million

“Customer centricity will always be the focus for all our brands. We are always customer-centric with what we call ‘Tajness’ or whatever we call any other Tata brand. We will have the best in class product, brand custodians and built on our Tata and Taj values, “Chhatwal said.

The Tata Group has three airlines: Air Asia, Vistara, and Air India. It is the company’s plan to synergize with Tata group aviation companies to drive to increase base occupancies, curated trips, joint promotions, and air catering.

“As IHCL embarks upon a journey of scale, synergy, and simplification, an optimal organisation will build a strong foundation for the agile and efficient execution of key strategic initiatives,” Chattwal said.

IHCL is embarking on a major expansion drive to build a portfolio of 300 hotels. With the worst of the pandemic behind it, Tata group’s hospitality arm clocks 33 per cent EBITDA margin with a 35 per cent EBITDA share contribution from new businesses and management fees by FY 2025–26.