Indian Immunologicals organises free vaccination camp against zoonotic diseases

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has organised a nationwide free vaccination camp against zoonotic diseases on the World Zoonosis Day and administered more than one lakh doses of Raksharab, an anti-rabies vaccine produced by IIL in as many as 100 centres across the country .
“`It is the commitment of IIL as a truly One Health company to play a significant role in providing cost- effective tools for the control of various zoonotic diseases in the country, including the dreaded Rabies,’’ K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited, said in a release.
Also read: Indian Immuno seeks approval for Covid vaccine human trials
“Apart from its flagship ‘anti-Rabies vaccine’, IIL has a range of vaccines for prevention of such zoonotic diseases such as Brucellosis, Leptospirosis etc and will be rolling out human vaccines against Dengue, Chikungunya, Zika etc. The new addition in its range is the Covid-19 vaccine which is expected to start its human trials,’’ he added.
Diseases that transmit from animals to human beings are called Zoonotic diseases. About 70 per cent of all emerging diseases such as Rabies, Swine Flu, Brucellosis, Leptospirosis, Porcine Cysticercosis, Nipah, Zika, etc. that affect humans are zoonotic in nature. In India, occurrence of Rabies is prevalent and accounts for more than 90 per cent of all zoonotic cases reported in the country.
India accounts for a significant number of rabies deaths reported worldwide. The economic cost of dog mediated rabies has been estimated to be $8.6 billion.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The one watershed album that spurred bands to stardom and changed their fortunes forever
The new Netflix anthology, based on the works of Satyajit Ray, is an exploration of minds in the throes of ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...