Indian market ‘super attractive’, says Coca-Cola chief James Quincey

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 02, 2020 Published on March 02, 2020

Bullish on India: James Quincey, CEO, Coca-Cola. (file photo)

The Indian market has become the fifth largest market by volume for The Coca-Cola Company, said the American beverages maker’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James Quincey.

Having taken 23 years of operations in the country for TCCC to record sales of one billion unit case sales in a single year in 2019, it is planning to have yearly sales of two billion unit cases by the end of the next five years, he added. Describing the Indian market as a “super attractive market”, Quincey also said that India presents a promising opportunity to become one of the top three markets for the company soon.

Coca-Cola in India is also in the process of transforming into becoming a ‘total beverage company with strong local roots’, the company said.

“India being one of the strategic markets for The Coca-Cola Company, continues to make a strong contribution to TCCC global results, presenting opportunity and growth potential,” it said.

In 2017, Coca-Cola committed ₹11,000 crore towards the Indian agri-ecosystem for the next five years under its fruit circular economy initiative. Coca-Cola system in India is also invested towards addressing other focus areas such as water stewardship, sustainable agriculture and recycling, the company said.

