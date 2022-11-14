Indian Oil Corporation, in association with businessline, will organise the BL Campus connect lectures series across the top 7 colleges in four States of North India — Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu.

The first of the seven lecture series will be held at the Seminar Hall of Panjab University in Chandigarh on November 16. The first lecture will be on the ‘Opportunities and Challenges with Respect to E-Vehicles’. Speakers for the event are: Akshay Sangwan, Director of Sonalika Tractors; and Ashok Mehta, Managing Director of Emmbros Automotives Pvt Ltd.

Also present on the occasion would be Manjeet Walia, IOCL Chandigarh Divisional Head; and Prof Manu Sharma, Honorary Director of the Centre for Industry Institute Partnership Programme (CIIPP), Panjab University.

Students of different engineering streams of the university will also participate in the event.