Indian Oil launches ‘missed call’ facility for new connections

Indian Oil Corporation has extended its ‘missed call’ facility for new LPG connections to all domestic customers, the company said Monday.
Prospective buyers across the country can give a missed call to 8454955555, it said.
Indian Oil is the only oil marketing company currently offering this facility to existing and prospective customers. The ‘missed call’ facility for refill booking across the country and new connections in select markets was launched in January 2021.
Commercial LPG price reduced by ₹122
“For a company with one of the most extensive customer interfaces, our constant endeavour is to make today’s experience better than yesterday’s. We have consistently been offering novel facilities for Indane customers by leveraging cutting-edge technology. I am confident that the missed call facility will play a crucial role in making LPG easily accessible to consumers and enriching customer delight,” SM Vaidya, Chairman, Indian Oil, said.
Infrastructure to supply gas for entire Tamil Nadu will be ready by early-2022: IndianOil
Customers can book and pay for their LPG refill through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), IndianOil One App, or through the portal https://cx. indianoil.in. Customers can also book and pay for refills through WhatsApp (7588888824), SMS/IVRS (7718955555), or even through Alexa on Amazon and PayTM channels, the company release said.
Vaidya also inaugurated a facility to obtain a double bottle connection at customers’ doorstep, where delivery personnel will offer the option to holders of single bottle connections. Customers can opt for a 5 kg cylinder as a backup instead of the regular 14.2 kg cylinder, as per the release.
