Indian Oil Q2 net up 2 per cent at ₹6,360 crore

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Saturday reported a 2 per cent increase in net profit for the second quarter at ₹6,360 crores as compared with ₹6,227 crores in the corresponding quarter of FY21 on account of higher refining margin.
Meanwhile, net profit for the six months ended September 30 was higher at ₹12,301 crore as compared to ₹8,138 crore during the corresponding period, mainly on account of higher inventory gain and higher refining margins during the second quarter.
The company said that its Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share (face value of ₹10 each).
Also see: ‘Refining’ India’s oil purchasing strategy
Revenue from operations came in at ₹3,24,827 crore for the period April – September 2021 as compared to ₹2,04,693 crore in the corresponding period of FY2 Revenue from operations stood at ₹1,69,771 crore in Q2FY22 as compared to ₹1,15,754 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY21.
“IndianOil sold 40.506 million tonnes of products, including exports, during April–September 2021. Our refining throughput for the first six months of FY22 was 31.996 million tonnes and the throughput of the corporation’s countrywide pipelines network was 39.408 million tonnes. The gross refining margin (GRM) during the period was $6.57 per bbl as compared to $3.46 in corresponding period of the previous financial year,” IndianOil Chairman, S M Vaidya, said in a statement.
Also see: Inflation could singe Indian consumers as manufacturers hike prices
“For the second quarter of FY22, IndianOil’s product sales volumes, including exports, was 20.181 million tonnes. The refining throughput was 15.277 million tonnes and the throughput of the Corporation’s countrywide pipelines network was 19.533 million tonnes during the quarter,” Vaidya added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...