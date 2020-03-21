Indian Oil reduces ATF prices by 12 per cent

Coming to the rescue of its stressed airline clients, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndiaOil) has reduced aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by almost 12 per cent with effect from Saturday in line with international prices of the product.

In a statement IndianOil also said that it will now revise ATF prices every fortnight instead of at the beginning of every month. Over 115 IndianOil aviation fuelling stations across the country are operating normally, it said.

Putting to rest all speculations IndianOil also said that it continues to maintain normal operations at its refineries, pipelines and marketing locations despite the threat of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

All IndianOil refineries remain unaffected and are operating at 100 per cent capacity for the last one week, and the upliftment of finished products from them remains normal as on date with upcountry bulk storage locations building up their stocks, the PSU refiner-cum-retailer said.

“Appropriate advisories have been issued for IndianOil fuel station dealers, pump attendants, LPG distributors and delivery boys manning the customer touch-points to maintain approved safety protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a company statement said.

In support of the call given by the Prime Minister to observe Janata Curfew (self-imposed social isolation) between 7 AM and 9 PM on March 22, IndianOil is undertaking the following steps:

1. All Indian Oil fuel stations will be open as per their regular working hours, subject to local directives of the State Governments and district administrations. The fuel stations will operate with skeletal staff to serve customers while ensuring social distancing norms.

2. The Emergency Service Cell number 1906 for LPG customers will be operational as usual on Sunday. IndianOil is also maximising bottling operations and LPG refill deliveries on Saturday to ensure that most customer requests for refills are attended to.

In view of the exceptional situation arising in the country out of the spread of COVID-19, IndianOil has implemented Work-from-Home at non-critical locations with staggered work hours and working on alternative days. However, operations at critical refining, supply & distribution locations will continue to be manned by adequate staff for the uninterrupted, safe and secure maintenance of the Corporation’s supply chain, the company said.