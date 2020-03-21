Indian Oil reduces ATF prices by 12 per cent

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Coming to the rescue of its stressed airline clients, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndiaOil) has reduced aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by almost 12 per cent with effect from Saturday in line with international prices of the product.
In a statement IndianOil also said that it will now revise ATF prices every fortnight instead of at the beginning of every month. Over 115 IndianOil aviation fuelling stations across the country are operating normally, it said.
Putting to rest all speculations IndianOil also said that it continues to maintain normal operations at its refineries, pipelines and marketing locations despite the threat of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
All IndianOil refineries remain unaffected and are operating at 100 per cent capacity for the last one week, and the upliftment of finished products from them remains normal as on date with upcountry bulk storage locations building up their stocks, the PSU refiner-cum-retailer said.
“Appropriate advisories have been issued for IndianOil fuel station dealers, pump attendants, LPG distributors and delivery boys manning the customer touch-points to maintain approved safety protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a company statement said.
In support of the call given by the Prime Minister to observe Janata Curfew (self-imposed social isolation) between 7 AM and 9 PM on March 22, IndianOil is undertaking the following steps:
1. All Indian Oil fuel stations will be open as per their regular working hours, subject to local directives of the State Governments and district administrations. The fuel stations will operate with skeletal staff to serve customers while ensuring social distancing norms.
2. The Emergency Service Cell number 1906 for LPG customers will be operational as usual on Sunday. IndianOil is also maximising bottling operations and LPG refill deliveries on Saturday to ensure that most customer requests for refills are attended to.
In view of the exceptional situation arising in the country out of the spread of COVID-19, IndianOil has implemented Work-from-Home at non-critical locations with staggered work hours and working on alternative days. However, operations at critical refining, supply & distribution locations will continue to be manned by adequate staff for the uninterrupted, safe and secure maintenance of the Corporation’s supply chain, the company said.
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
Indices ended on a positive note last week, but there are many hurdles ahead
Scheme has fared better than the BSE 200 TRI and the Nifty 100 TRI in volatile markets
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...