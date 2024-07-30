State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IoCL) on Tuesday reported a substantial 75 per cent Y-o-Y fall in its consolidated net profit at around ₹3,723 crore in Q1 FY25 largely due to decline in refining margins.
On a sequential basis, the net profit of India’s largest oil marketing company (OMC) fell by 32 per cent.
The company’s consolidated total income in the April-June quarter this financial year stood at around ₹2.20 lakh crore compared to ₹2.25 lakh crore in Q4 FY24 and ₹2.26 lakh crore in Q1 FY24.
Average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for Q1 FY25 stood at $6.39 per barrel compared to $8.34 in Q1 FY24. The core GRM or the current price GRM for April-June 2024 after offsetting inventory loss/ gain comes to $2.84 per barrel against $9.05 per barrel in the year-ago period.
IoCL’s consolidated total expenses stood at about ₹2.16 lakh crore in Q1 FY25 against ₹2.18 lakh crore in Q4 FY24 and ₹2.07 lakh crore in Q1 FY24.
The company sold 25.252 million tonnes (MT) of products, including exports, during the first quarter of financial year 2024-25.
The refining throughput is 18.168 MT, a decline of 1 per cent Q-o-Q, and the throughput of the Corporation’s countrywide pipelines network including gas pipelines is 25.811 MT.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.