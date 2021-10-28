Indian online insurer Acko raises $255 mln for expansion drive

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
India's Acko General Insurance said on Thursday it had raised $255 million to fund growth plans in a Series D funding round that helped the online insurer hit “unicorn” status with a valuation of $1.1 billion.
Growth equity investor General Atlantic and India's Multiples Private Equity led the fundraising, Acko said, adding that Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, venture firm Lightspeed, and some existing investors had also participated in the round.
Automobile insurance is Acko's biggest revenue driver and the company also offers insurance for smartphones, laptops and other home electronics products sold on the India website of Amazon, which is also an investor in the start-up.
Also read: ACKO raises $60 million in funding
Acko, which also began offering corporate health insurance about a year ago, will use the new funds to double down on health insurance, the company's founder and CEO Varun Dua said. “We will have a direct-to-consumer health product which will launch early next year,” Dua told Reuters in a telephone interview.
The funds will also be used to develop new insurance products, for taking them to customers, as well as for fostering partnerships in the wider health economy including with hospitals, Dua added.
The company could also offer life insurance products in future, although there were no immediate plans, Dua said.
Acko will likely consider a public listing sometime in 2023or 2024, Dua said.
Acko, founded in 2015, competes with players including SoftBank-backed Policybazaar and ICICI Lombardin India's crowded insurance sector.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...