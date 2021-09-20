Indian SaaS start-ups, ‘darling’ sector for investors

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Freshworks will become the first Indian Software as a Service (SaaS) company to go public – it is expected to list on Nasdaq on September 22. It became a Unicorn in 2018, and was last valued at $3.5 billion.
Its listing could just be the start and many other Indian SaaS Unicorns could follow suit. Indian SaaS start-ups have seen a tremendous transformation over the years, and are now a ‘darling’ industry for investors.
Indian SaaS start-ups have raised $4.3 billion (across 282 deals) in funding since the beginning of 2020, and nine out of the 10 SaaS unicorns were created since 2018, according to data released by Venture Intelligence. “The sector is a phenomenon this year. No other sector has seen such a transformation and growth in the last two years,” said its CEO Arun Natarajan.
India could be on the cusp of unlocking a $1-trillion opportunity for SaaS companies, creating nearly half-a-million new jobs in the process over the next nine years, according to the ‘Shaping India’s SaaS Landscape’ report, released in July by SaaSBOOMi, Asia’s largest community of SaaS founders and product builders. It conducted the research in association with knowledge partner McKinsey & Company and supporting partner NASSCOM.
Agreeing with Natarajan, Aditya Shukla, Partner with Bain & Company, a global consultancy firm, said the Indian SaaS landscape has witnessed transformational growth over the last few years. Indian SaaS companies have evolved from a few upstarts such as Zoho and Freshworks (both Chennai/US-based) in the 2010s, to a multi-billion-dollar industry today.
This has been enabled by the distinct competitive advantages that Indian SaaS companies possess over their global peers – low-cost structure and frugal mindset, depth and abundance of engineering talent, effective customer service, and growing salience of products from Indian founders further accentuated by a level-playing field.
The value creation from SaaS in general and Indian SaaS companies in particular is immense. Exit momentum has improved over the last three years (100 per cent growth in number of exits) across secondary transactions and M&A, with IPOs also opening up a new exit path. Indian SaaS companies are generating value, in line with global SaaS peers, with a comparable annual recurring revenue (ARR) to funding ratio.
According to a recent benchmarking analysis by Bain & Company, select leading Indian SaaS companies such as Freshworks, Browserstack, Gupshup, HighRadius, Chargebee and Innovaccer, are even outperforming their US peers in terms of capital efficiency. This makes it attractive for PE/VCs at large, and explains why Indian SaaS firms have attracted a diverse group of investors, he said.
The increased investor interest is supported by rise in Indian SaaS revenue maturity, with 6-8 companies now having reached $100 million-plus ARR. In addition, there are 10-12 in the $50-100 million ARR band, and another 15-20 in the $20-50 million ARR band. Each of these has a very real possibility of taking the IPO route in the next few years, he said.
“SaaS revenues are predictable, particularly the success of Zoho and Freshworks have shown them to be extremely capital efficient and can scale globally,” said Mahesh Ramachandran, General Partner, Pontaq Venture Capital Fund.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...