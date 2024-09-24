Indian shoppers are turning to quick commerce for their monthly grocery needs besides top-up purchases and not just impulse purchases. Infact e-commerce platforms are becoming a key go-to channel for essential staples, with 60 per cent of shoppers in India turning to online platforms for these purchases, a report by NielsenIQ said.

As per the 2024 NIQ Shopper Trends report, 31 per cent of Indian shoppers now rely on quick commerce for their main grocery needs, while 39 per cent use it for top-up purchases. Ready-to-eat meals and snacks seem to be among popular categories. About 42 per cent of shoppers use quick commerce for Ready-to-Eat meals, and 45 per cent said they use it for Salty Snacks.

“Increasingly, shoppers are using online platforms not only for fill-in shopping but also for their monthly purchases, with both types of shopping seeing an uptick across all trade types,” it added.

Shopping frequency is also on the rise in both offline and online channels. The report noted a surge in grocery store visits for main shopping with 32 per cent of Indian shoppers visiting weekly in 2024 (vs 12 per cent in 2023) and 24 per cent for top-up shopping (vs 18 per cent in 2023).

Outlining the key trends, the report noted that while price sensitivity and promotions remain important, the rise of quick commerce, multichannel shopping, and a growing interest in premium private labels signal new growth opportunities for FMCG brands.

Nearly 20 per cent of offline shoppers also turn to online stores for their grocery needs. “This behavior is particularly evident in metropolitan areas, where online platforms are used more for main shopping.

Non-metro shoppers are leaning towards using online stores for top-ups. The report indicates a noticeable increase in quick commerce visits, especially for urgent, immediate needs,” the report needed.

Consumers are adopting various strategies to manage their budgets. This includes purchasing smaller quantities or shifting to lower-priced stores. Staples, fresh foods, and snacks are among the categories most affected by price sensitivity. Even in non-food categories such as laundry and dental care products, shoppers are adopting similar cost-saving behaviors, the report added

Mitesh Dabrai, Executive Director – Consumer & Marketing Insights, NIQ India , “Shoppers today are more discerning, price-conscious, and channel-agnostic than ever before. The doubling of quick commerce usage signals an urgent need for FMCG brands to prioritize convenience and speed, while simultaneously addressing value perceptions. With 87 per cent of shoppers feeling the impact of rising food prices, businesses must focus on strategic pricing and promotions to maintain shopper loyalty. “

“The growing interest in premium private labels, with 67% of shoppers seeking out these options, presents a unique opportunity for brands to elevate their offerings. FMCG leaders need to lean into innovation and multi-channel strategies to stay competitive and meet the evolving expectations of today’s shopper,” he added.

Also, 1 in 2 Gen X shoppers are looking for new product innovations, especially in categories like edible oils and dairy, driven by health trends and sustainability concerns.

Shoppers, particularly Gen Z and Boomers, are increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly and locally manufactured products, he added.